Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $2,310,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.11. 17,586,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,985,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.63. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

