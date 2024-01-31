Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 15,390,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.