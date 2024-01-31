Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. 2,422,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

