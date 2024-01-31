Marco Investment Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PSX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,406. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $147.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

