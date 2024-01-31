Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.82. 239,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

