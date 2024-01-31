Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 662,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.