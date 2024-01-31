Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. 2,530,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,955. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

