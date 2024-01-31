MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 53,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 126,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $828.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,201 shares of company stock worth $293,258. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 833,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 50.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,087 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

