Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $516.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

