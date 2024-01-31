Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.