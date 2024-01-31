Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $6,833,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 624.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,198,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.8 %

MA stock opened at $462.00 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $462.00. The company has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

