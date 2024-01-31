Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $462.00. The company has a market cap of $419.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.