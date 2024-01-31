Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MDRRP)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

MDRRP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

