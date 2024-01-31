Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 714.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 25,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 725,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

VMBS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 516,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,840. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

