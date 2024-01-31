Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 530,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

