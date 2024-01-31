Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.30. 175,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

