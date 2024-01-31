Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. 2,957,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

