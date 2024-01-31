Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,657 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 1,116,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,441. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

