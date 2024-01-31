Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 53,551 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 113.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,551 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 935,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,456. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $79.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.