Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 110.5% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.09. The company had a trading volume of 381,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,415. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $457.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

