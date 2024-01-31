Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 21,275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 663,955 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

