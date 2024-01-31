Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.59. 4,104,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,917. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.89.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

