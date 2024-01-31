Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,195 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.