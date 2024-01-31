Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PG&E by 14.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 729,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 78.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 309,316 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

