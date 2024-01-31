Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.