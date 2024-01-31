Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 17.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $490.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

