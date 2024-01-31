Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.58. 22,820,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,929,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

