Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $415.32 and last traded at $407.72, with a volume of 10836983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.59.

The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.87. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

