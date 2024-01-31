Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,823 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

NYSE LHX opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

