Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar by 13.3% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 35.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Lennar stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

