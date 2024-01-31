Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $30,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $157.31.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Read Our Latest Report on A

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.