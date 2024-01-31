Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,735 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

