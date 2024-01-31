Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.58 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

