Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

