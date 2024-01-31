Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,188 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

