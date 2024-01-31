Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,147 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

