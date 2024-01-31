Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,403 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $28,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Rentals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $643.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.51.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

