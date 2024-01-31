Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

ME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on Moneta Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Moneta Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Moneta Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

