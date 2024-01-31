Motco Acquires 19,045 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

Corning stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 1,763,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

