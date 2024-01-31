Motco Acquires 6,621 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Motco owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 187,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

