Motco Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

