Motco Buys 1,060 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Motco grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.99. The stock had a trading volume of 377,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.