Motco Buys 1,673 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 512,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,584. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.