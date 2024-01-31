Motco Buys 4,625 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Motco grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $204.21. 754,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,624. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

