Motco Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.7% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,603. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

