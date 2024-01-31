Motco Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Motco reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. 941,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,941. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

