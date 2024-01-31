Motco Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Motco lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Motco owned 0.60% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

