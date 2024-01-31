Motco Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motco cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.90. 448,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,570. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.