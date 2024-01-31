Motco Has $5.68 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Motco decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

SLF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 72,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,506. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

