Motco Purchases 2,814 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Motco boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 3,030,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,520,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

